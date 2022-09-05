SK C&C selects Nokia for group wide SD-WAN deployment

The Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN service delivers network connectivity between branches and the cloud as well as security, network visibility and 'improved economics'.

The newly launched solution will see SK C&C benefit from advanced networking services, including application aware routing, multiple WAN uplinks per site, as well as a suite of centrally managed network and security policies.

"We are excited to use the Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN Service to drive operational efficiency at a lower expense," said Jangsoo Shin, head of hybrid cloud group at SK C&C.

"Further, it delivers enhanced security and multiple uplink support compared to traditional WAN, leading to a substantial increase in network availability whilst reducing ongoing maintenance costs."

In addition, the new solution removes the start-up and operational costs of deployed SD-WAN using its cloud hosted, multi-tenancy deployment model that offers SD-WAN as-a-Service.

As a result, SK C&C benefits from a simplified deployment model that accelerates service deployment time and removes the need for capital expenditure through its as-a-Service subscription model.

"All digital transformation projects require a strong network foundation that links the business application users in the branches to the business applications in the private and public cloud," said Saurabh Sandhir, vice president and general manager of Nuage Networks from Nokia.

"Our Nuage Networks powered cloud hosted SD-WAN service is a perfect fit for SK C&C as they accelerate their cloud-based IT projects. With Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN service, supported by our partner Dongkuk Systems, SK C&C will deliver an enhanced networking experience with embedded security and improved application visibility for all sites on the networks.”

Dongkuk Systems will carry out the deployment and maintenance services as a Nokia Cloud Managed SD-WAN Service distributor.