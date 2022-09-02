Hexatronic acquires German home network provider

homeway provides a complete in-house multimedia system for home networking over fibre, LAN, coax, power cable and WiFi and works with builders and property developers.

Hexatronic says the acquisition will allow it to broaden its offering in the German market and takes the offering all the way into the home.

“We are very pleased to welcome the homeway team to Hexatronic Group. A passionate and highly skilled team that has developed unique products and solutions,” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

Together with homeway, we are well positioned to capture opportunities in the growing German FTTH-market with a broader offering.”

homeway still owns 18% of the remaining shares and Hexatronix has an option to acquire these in the first half of 2026.

The acquisition is financed with the combination of available cash and newly issued shares, and Hexatronic says it doesn’t expect it to have any significant impact on its earnings.