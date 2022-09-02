Dell teams with VMware for multicloud innovations

Business data and applications continue to grow in multi-cloud environments comprised of edge locations, public clouds and on premises IT.

Thus, many organisations have already adopted a multi-cloud approach, Dell says, and the number of applications running at the edge will grow by 800% by 2024 according to the company.

“Customers tell us they want help simplifying their multi-cloud and edge strategies as they look to drive more efficiency and performance from their IT,” said Jeff Boudreau, president at Dell Technologies Infrastructure Solutions Group.

“Dell Technologies and VMware have numerous joint engineering initiatives spanning core IT areas such as multi-cloud, edge and security to help our customers more easily manage and gain value from their data.”

Dell will be implementing several new VxRail systems and software advancements that improve performance on-premises and at the edge including the industry’s only jointly engineered HCI-based DPU solution with VMware.

This will result in improved system performance, support for demanding workloads and smaller edge systems.

“The increasing demand for software defined infrastructure services for networking, storage and security places more demands on already-strained CPUs,” said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager for VMware’s cloud infrastructure business group.

“As more distributed, resource intensive applications are onboarded, there is a need to reimagine the datacentre architecture to fully support the requirements of these applications.”