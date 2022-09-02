Vodacom switches on Tanzania’s first 5G network

The new non-standalone 5G network delivers faster speeds, lower latency and supports emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) in Tanzania.

“Having been first to launch 5G in Africa, this is an exciting milestone in Vodacom’s history as we continue to densify 5G services across our Africa markets, bringing the continent closer to the global digital economy through the latest generation of mobile technology," said Shameel Joosub, group CEO of Vodacom.

"Congratulations to the Tanzanian team for bringing us one step closer to an inclusive, fully digitised future for all Africans.”

Vodacom Tanzania will deploy sites across the city of Dar es Salaam with the aim of expanding its 5G coverage to 230 locations across the country, including the areas of Arusha, Dodoma, Mwanza, Iringa, Kagera, Zanzibar, Mbeya to name a few.

The network will be available for fixed network customers using Vodacom’s 5G routers while smartphone users with 5G capable devices with be able to access the mobile network.

The network offer speeds of up 400Mbps, with plans to offer more than 800Mbps in the coming months, this will increase to 1Gbps once the 5G spectrum is made fully available.

“I congratulate Vodacom for paving the way for digital transformation in Tanzania, and the government fully supports this breakthrough through its various sector ministries because we know technology has the power to transform lives and help the country achieve SDG targets in areas such as health, agriculture, energy, logistics and many more," said Nape Nnauye, Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Parliament of Tanzania , who appeared at the launch event via hologram.

"I call on entrepreneurs, businesses, innovators, and ministries to tap into this 5G network and transform this nation. The government pledges its support to you.”