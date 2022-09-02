Nokia and Eurofiber to accelerate fibre-optic rollout

The agreement will cover Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands and includes a multi-country DWDM rollout, datacentre switching and multiple other areas to increase the Eurofiber Open Network footprint.

The agreement covers all Eurofiber affiliates and “underlines the mutual commitment of the two companies to develop superfast, high-capacity fibre-optic networks in Europe with the highest service standards possible”.

Jan van Tetering, senior vice president of Europe at Nokia said: “Nokia is proud to add Eurofiber as a customer.

“We are determined to serve Eurofiber Group and its affiliates with our strong portfolio and presence in the four countries where they operate and help them expand their Open Networks’ footprint.

“This frame agreement is a solid foundation for our joint growth business ambition in Europe, sharing the same values to operate in an ethical, sustainable and secure way.”

Within Eurofiber France, the first optical networks are already under deployment in the south and north of France.

Next to France, Nokia is deploying a DWDM city network in Germany for the Berlin-based joint venture Vattenfall-Eurofiber.

In Belgium, both firms have agreed to renew the nationwide DWDM network. These networks, Nokia says, will further enhance and expand the more than 60,000km of Eurofiber fibre infrastructure.

“Eurofiber has an ambitious growth agenda in Western Europe,” said Eric Kuisch, COO of Eurofiber Group.

“A fully integrated high capacity DWDM network, and future-proof, highly secure datacentre equipment are main technological enablers to realise these ambitions.

“We are looking forward to partner with Nokia in providing our customers with the highest quality available.”