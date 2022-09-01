Microsoft unveils first global data centre region in Qatar

"The launch of the data centre today is considered an important milestone in the process of transforming the State of Qatar into an advanced and pioneering digital centre in the Middle East and the world. This journey was inspired by the Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to establish a diversified and competitive national economy,” said Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Qatar.

“These pioneering projects in the field of digital transformation, communications and information technology would not have been achieved without the ambitions of the country’s wise leadership and its vision to this vital sector, believing in its crucial role in the development of other economic sectors. Legislative and legal regulation of the sector and enhance its attractiveness."

The newly launched data centres are now operational, delivering both Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 from the outset. According to the firm, the news comes in response to Qatar’s growing demand for high performance computing, and access to Microsoft services.

“Microsoft has more data centre regions than any other cloud provider and today we are proud to deliver the first hyperscale cloud data centre region to Qatar," said Ralph Haupter, president of Microsoft - EMEA.

"This development will increase opportunities for organisations of all sizes and across all sectors to leverage our trusted cloud to innovate, better serve their customers and achieve their business goals – ultimately supporting continued economic growth that benefits all residents.”

Businesses across the region can now host their cloud workloads in Microsoft’s Qatar data centre, benefitting from enterprise-grade reliability and performance. Customers can begin using Microsoft Azure to develop advanced applications using AI, data and analytics, IoT and hybrid capabilities with advanced digital security and more, as well as Microsoft 365.

“With its longstanding history as an early adopter of technology, Qatar has completely embraced cloud solutions and revolutionised entire industries to develop a new, advanced digital economy," said Lana Khalaf, country manager, Microsoft.

"Today’s announcement will enable the country to take these ground-breaking innovations to the world, showcase its standing as a leader in digital transformation and cement Qatar’s place as a global hub for innovation.”