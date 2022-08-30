Africa Data Centres commences work Samrand expansion

The upgrade will see the company grow its data centre from 10MW to 40MW with Africa Data Centre’s entire platform capacity expected to surpass 100MW once the Samrand expansion is complete.

“The expansion will happen in multiple phases," said Tesh Durvasula, CEO of Africa Data Centres.

"The construction of the first phase is starting today and will deliver 20MW across eight data halls by 2023. The next phase will include an additional 10MW of IT load by the end of 2025. The infrastructure will be fully modular with all critical plant rooms being prefabricated off-site.”

The news comes as the company recently announced a similar capacity expansion at its other facility in Johannesburg, to 100MW of IT load. It also follows the recent launch of a new 10MW data centre Midrand, South Africa and the expansion of its operations in Accra, Ghana.

“This is a step forward in the organisation’s massive expansion plans announced in September, the most ambitious data centre expansion plans Africa has ever seen,” added Durvasula.

“South Africa is a strategic location, being at the southern-most point of Africa and is undoubtedly the de facto data centre and technology hub for the sub-Saharan Africa region. This, in conjunction with the increasing fibre connectivity brought by both undersea and terrestrial fibre networks, makes it at the vanguard of data centre expansion on the continent”.

As part of the aforementioned plans, ADC will build large hyperscale data centres across Africa and North Africa, namely Morocco, Tunisia, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt.

“Our unmatched investment of $500m will enable Africa Data Centres to build numerous interconnected, cloud- and carrier-neutral data centres across the continent. It will more than double our already significant footprint on the continent and aims to help Africa achieve its digital transformation goals,” said Durvasula.