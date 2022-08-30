Airtel, MTN and Zamtel set up Zambia mobile lobby group

Airtel, MTN and Zamtel have borrowed the name of the global industry body, the GSMA, and are calling their organisation the GSM Association of Zambia (GSMAZ).

Apoorva Mehrotra (pictured), Airtel Zambia managing director, said GSMAZ will enhance the welfare of the entire industry.

He said mobile network operators (MNOs) have had to adopt a more collaborative approach to advance cross-cutting industry concerns and continue to elevate the profile of mobile telecommunications in Zambia.

“It is our earnest belief that the GSMAZ through its members and dedicated staff will provide a vibrant platform through which MNOs will be able to achieve the foregoing agenda and reshape not only the telecommunications industry, but the entire digital ecosystem in Zambia,” he said.

The GSMAZ is chaired by Bart Hofker, CEO of MTN Zambia, who said it intends to influence the efficient development and sustained growth of a strong and vibrant mobile telecommunications sector in Zambia.

Mehrotra said GSMAZ will work with the regulator, the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA).