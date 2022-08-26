Red River inks multi-year cloud agreement with AWS

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, Red River will build on its existing AWS experience and further advance its cloud adoption and solution development in line with its customer's digital transformation and IT modernisation initiatives.

“Red River shares a commitment with AWS to drive positive customer outcomes through innovative cloud services and products and we’re excited to strengthen our longstanding relationship,” said Brian Roach, CEO of Red River.

“Expanding our relationship with AWS will broaden our ability to assist our customers with their journey to the cloud, as well as develop solutions at scale in both the public and private sectors.”

Red River is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, an AWS Select Tier Training Partner, AWS Managed Services Provider and AWS Well-Architected Partner programs holding both the AWS Government Consulting Competency and AWS Storage Consulting Competency.

As such Red River’s team are well positioned to service both public sector and enterprise customers. This includes projects such as modernising legacy systems, supporting growth or developing new innovations.

“As cloud adoption accelerates, we are excited to expand our relationship with Red River to help them serve their diverse portfolio of customers,” said Jeff Kratz, general manager of worldwide public sector partners at AWS.

“Red River’s breadth and depth of capabilities helps customers accelerate their cloud transformation journeys so they can address mission-critical tasks more reliably and simply.”

In related news, earlier this week New Zealand operator Spark confirmed that it is testing a cloud-based 5G network in collaboration with AWS and Mavenir.

The aim is to run two proof-of-concepts for standalone 5G with the two companies, as well as Nokia for cell site infrastructure and Oppo, for 5G devices.