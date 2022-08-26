stc unveils new Saudi Vision Cable in the Red Sea

The system takes its name from the government's strategic framework, Kingdom Saudi Arabia (KSA) Vision 2030, spans 1,160km in length and is fully owned by stc group.

The system is hailed as the first high-capacity cable in the Red Sea that will deliver up to 18Tbps, per fiber pair with a total of 16 fiber pairs with four landing points in Jeddah, Yanbu, Duba, and Haql.

The launch was attended by Olayan Bin Mohammed Alwetaid, group CEO of stc, who commented: “This achievement reflects our comprehensive strategy that aims to diversify the Group’s investment opportunities and support digital transformation in the KSA by boosting the digital infrastructure.

"The cable will provide digital connectivity services for corporates and individuals between the KSA and the continents by building a regional digital hub connecting the continents of the globe and help meet the needs of companies and customers via an integrated digital ecosystem”.

The Saudi Vision Cable is one of the few systems to be linked to the MENA Hub which connects three continents. Announced earlier this year, the $1 billion MENA Hub in data centre hosting as well as international and regional connectivity.

This cable also joins the 16 other cables within stc's portfolio located between the east and the west of the KSA, providing a more robust internet service in line with growing demands.

“Saudi Vision Cable provides communication between several international information centers," added Alwetaid.

"It also achieves the raising level of the unified optical fiber platform that is cost-efficient and flexible and provides access – low latency - to all international cables in the landing stations and information centers of the stc Group."