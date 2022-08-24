IQ Fiber launches FTTH network

The private infrastructure deployment launched earlier this year and is now serving its first customers.

The network activation is the first of many, the company says, with construction also underway in San Marco and Atlantic Beach.

The Jacksonville-based firm is bringing 100% fibre-optic internet to areas in Northeast Florida that do not have access to modern, symmetrical broadband services.

The first phase of the network will deliver internet to 60,000 homes across Northeast Florida.

IQ Fiber customers will now have access to a 100% fibre-optic 10-gig capable network that is “far superior” to telephone or cable-based internet.

“Jacksonville residents deserve a better choice for broadband internet service,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber.

“We are proud to deliver on our promise of a 100% fibre-optic network with a streamlined customer experience.

“Our first customers are enjoying the highest speeds available in this market on a network that is purpose-built for the modern internet.”

IQ Fiber’s network is capable of speeds up to 10 gigabits per second and the network consists of underground conduit and fibre-optic cables that extend from the core internet backbone directly to individual homes.

This allows for the fastest internet speeds available, the company says, while supporting the growth in internet usage and demand.