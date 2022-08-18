Pliops closes $100m funding round

The company, which develops the Pliops Extreme Data Processor, says that it boosts the performance of databases and other apps that run on flash memory.

The latest round of investment brings the total to US$200 million since its inception in 2017.

Pliops will build out its semiconductor, hardware and software roadmap while bringing “ultra-scalability” to data centres with customers and partners.

Uri Beitler, Pliops founder and CEO said: The ability to monetise data faster and get much more while paying much less is the core priority of every organisation, especially in times of market volatility.

“Our transformative product offers this exact unique capability, making it imminent that Pliops XDP will be the cornerstone of every modern data centre.

“With the trust of our existing customers and partners, and our commitment to align company resources with the current economic climate, this funding round will accelerate our market adoption and help move us closer to becoming the market leader.

Its competitors in the field include Nvidia’s BlueField-3 DPU, Marvell’s Octeon and Oracle’s SPARC M7.

The funding round was led by Kock Disruptive Technologies, SK Hynix and State of Mind Ventures Momentum.