KKR completes $3.8bn Barracuda deal, interested in Telefonica assets

Barracuda serves small and medium enterprises and boasts more than 200,000 customers worldwide.

Thoma Bravo paid US1.6 billion for the company in 2018.

“We are excited to complete this transaction and begin working with the Barracuda team to support their continued growth and delivery of next generation cloud-first cybersecurity solutions that protect SMEs from an evolving landscape of threats,” said John Park, a Partner at KKR.

KKR has been heavily involved in several mergers and acquisitions. In 2021 alone, the hedge fund completed several deals in energy, infrastructure and real estate.

It has emerged that the company is also in talks with Telefonica to acquire a controlling stake in its fibre network in Peru, a report from Expansion newspaper has revealed.

The newspaper did not provide an estimate, however, on the terms of that deal.

The sale comes as Telefonica aims to reduce its debt by selling assets to fund its own hefty investments in infrastructure.