PLDT fires up PH link of Jupiter Cable system

The latest cable system will boost the country’s data capacity and advance its digital infrastructure while spurring its economic growth.

PLDT activated the country’s link to the newest international submarine cable with some of the top enterprises from the country’s major industries, key officials from the government and diplomatic partners.

"The PLDT Group takes pride in leading our nation's digital advancement, made possible through dynamic synergies with government and private sector partners," PLDT and Smart president and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio said.

The 14,000km Jupiter Cable system is the newest international gateway connecting the Philippines directly from PLDT’s cable landing station in Daet, Camarines Norte to Japan and the US West Coast.

Jupiter will triple PLDT’s international capacity to around 60 terabits per second, and the company says this reaffirms its commitment to the country’s digital capabilities moving forward.

This, along with “robust ICT capabilities” and available local data centre infrastructure will help promote the Philippines to global hyperscalers and position the country as a new digital hub in the Asia Pacific.

"This milestone immensely strengthens our thrust in helping us position the Philippines as the next hyperscaler hub of Asia-Pacific and enriching the country's hyperscale ecosystem," said PLDT and Smart FVP and head of enterprise business group Jojo G. Gendrano.

"It will also enable us to increase international capacity into our data centres — now a major component of the country's digital ecosystem — and enhance the attractiveness of the country as an investment destination.

“Our network of VITRO data centres, with our newest to be built in Sta. Rosa, readies the country to service and drive this rising industry.”