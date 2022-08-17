Intellian signs deal with Speedcast to serve emerging markets

The multi-million dollar agreement will allow both companies to serve those markets along with the maritime and energy sectors, they revealed in a statement announcing the partnership.

The partnership builds upon an existing relationship who have collaborated in the past.

This alliance, however, comes at a time when there has been an “explosion in demand”. As part of the agreement, Intellian will provide equipment to Speedcast as a preferred supplier, ensuring that it meets customer needs, despite volatile supply constraints.

Specifically, this equipment encompasses the full range of Intellian’s maritime portfolio, from the C700 up to v240M/MT models, as well as LEO antenna systems and the inclusion of future land antennas.

Eric Sung, CEO and president at Intellian, commented: “Intellian is delighted to announce this strengthened partnership with Speedcast, building on an existing successful relationship.

“With Speedcast’s global presence and expertise across multiple market sectors, this agreement signifies an important partnership for the industry.

“The collaboration will allow us to continue to provide innovative solutions and value to customers globally, addressing the burgeoning demand for satellite communications across the markets we serve.”

The agreement comes on the heels of Speedcast’s recent renewals with all of its major cruise customers and the expansion of its Unified Global Platform, with the addition of 13Gbps of capacity to its network, in part to support European and Alaskan cruise requirements.

Speedcast’s platform includes 30Gbps of total bandwidth, which it uses to leverage in the design and deployment of complete managed connectivity solutions for customers across energy, passenger and commercial maritime and enterprise markets.

“Speedcast’s industry-leading portfolio and extensive multi-technology terrestrial and offshore network are well-matched with Intellian’s best-in-class technology solutions to serve our customers across the globe,” Joe Spytek, CEO at Speedcast.

“We look forward to our continued collaboration, enabling the seamless delivery of critical connectivity solutions to meet the needs of our valued customers in all the markets we serve.”