Nokia tests 600Gbps optical network over 600km

The test was done between Banja Luka and Belgrade and utilised Nokia’s 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), powered by its PSE-Vs chipset.

The vendor says it lays the foundation “for future growth to meet the needs of low latency, high-capacity traffic demands enabling the transport of 100GE and 400GE services”.

Nicolas Almendro, VP, Europe Nokia Optical Networks, said: “We are proud of our ongoing partnership with Telekom Serbia and support the group in executing its strategy of maintaining market leadership in telecommunication services and content in Balkan region.”

In the trial over the MTEL-Telekom Serbia’s live traffic network, Nokia says it demonstrated the 600Gbit line performance over a 600km path consisting in six paths through C-F ROADM nodes.

For Telekom Serbia, two new regional rings will be deployed to offer highly scalable networks based on wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) for the needs of its residential and business customers.

“We are continuing to invest into the latest WDM technology to serve our customers with more demanding traffic growth, low latency requirements and agility for their traffic patterns,” said Djordje Marovic, CTO of Telekom Serbia.