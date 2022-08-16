AWS introduces private 5G network without 5G

The service, which was announced late last year, will use CBRS spectrum and supports 4G LTE and promises a streamlined way to set up a private cellular network for enterprises.

While AWS hasn’t yet given a date for when 5G will be available, the company maintained that it will deliver consistent throughput with ultra-low latency both indoors and out.

The solution will integrate with other AWS security and observability resources including AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM).

“More innovation and participation in the private network space are good things for the market, and demonstrate the growing interest and value of private networks,” said Minchul Ho, general manager of North America at Baicells.

“AWS private network users are billed at $10 per hour with a 60-day minimum. If a business wants its network to run for ten hours a day for one year - say, 255 working days - it would cost them $25,500/year.

Minchul adds that while a turn-key network managed by a third party is attractive for enterprises, we could see where the network footprint needs to be much larger and where it may make economic sense to simply build it out on its own.

“While a turn-key network managed by a third party is attractive for enterprises, we could see environments where the network footprint needs to be much larger and where it may make economic sense to simply build it out on your own.

“With advances in technology, advanced cellular is no longer the exclusive domain of the large national mobile operators, but can be deployed by businesses of all sizes.”