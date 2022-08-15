Rogers and Shaw agree deal to sell Freedom unit

The proposed C$26 billion merger hit a snag earlier this year after stringent opposition from Canada’s Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell as it would lessen competition in the country’s telecoms market.

However, an injunction filed by the Commissioner was reportedly resolved at the end of May.

Rogers and Shaw repeatedly stated that they would be willing to sell the Freedom unit as a way to alleviate concerns to ensure a deal can be reached.

"This agreement with Quebecor brings us one step closer to completing our merger with Shaw," Rogers Chief Executive Tony Staffieri said.

The companies said that the deal for Freedom Mobile was subject to regulatory approvals and the closing of the Rogers-Shaw merger.

The C$2.85 billion includes Freedom’s branded wireless and internet customers, infrastructure, spectrum and retail sites.

Despite market objections from the likes of OpenMedia and ACORN Canada, Democratic Socialists of Canada, Justice Internationale, Leadnow, North99 and The Fees Are Too Damn High Party, as well as other groups, Rogers and Shaw have maintained that the Transaction is in the best interests of Canadian consumers, businesses and the Canadian economy and that a settlement is the best path forward.