Verizon service outage in Miami caused by fibre cut

Services for customers around Miami, specifically in Hialeah to Kendall and Homestead were reportedly impacted, with many voicing their displeasure on social media.

Over2,000 users reported issues with the network and the carrier said it worked with vendors and local crew to fix the issue “quickly”.

A spokesperson for the operator said: "Our engineers are aware of this issue and are onsite working with our vendor partners and local crew to resolve this issue quickly,"

Services now appear to be running as normal in the area according to several local news outlets.

In July, a Verizon outage affected users in Ohio, spreading to Virginia and the Kentucky border.

That outage was also attributed to a fibre cut due to storms.