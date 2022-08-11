stc increases 5G network capacity by 60%

This network upgrade is expected to boost its 5G network capacity by up to 60% and simultaneously improve download speeds for its subscribers.

“In stc – as per our leading position in strengthening the Kingdom’s status in the global telecom sector – we are restlessly working – with the support of our partners – to develop our infrastructure capabilities and introducing the latest solutions and technologies to enrich our subscribers experience and improve the Kingdom’s global ranking," said Bader Alluhaib, VP of infrastructure at stc.

"As the leading operator in the Kingdom, we are planning to adopt these advanced solutions in a larger scale throughout the upcoming years as an integral part of the 2030 Vision.”

The network upgrade uses 2.3GHz band spectrum for 5G across more than 1000 sites in its initial deployment phase. It will be carried out through reuse of the spectrum initially used for 4G.

The use of 5G carrier aggregation technology is expected to aggregate the new 2.3GHz carrier to the main 5G carrier on 3.5GHz, to augment the overall 5G network capacity and increase speeds.

“Ericsson’s 5G Carrier Aggregation solution - which employs Advanced Radio Coordination technologies – provides a breakthrough change in enhancing 5G coverage, boosting capacity and improving 5G users experience," added Eva Andrin, Deputy VP of Saudi and Egypt in Ericsson, stc technology partner for the project.

"Ericsson is devoted to provide stc with such innovative solutions to uplift its network capabilities, to outreach new horizons towards the Kingdom Vision.”

stc expects the project to complete this year.