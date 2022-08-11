Free Trial
Oracle and AT&T extend cloud collaboration by five years

Natalie Bannerman
August 11, 2022 11:17 AM
Oracle has extended its cloud agreement with AT&T with a new five-year deal.

The partnership will see AT&T gain additional capacity and capabilities for its database and application workloads running in Oracle Cloud.

Under the terms of the new five-year deal, AT&T’s will make use of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and other Oracle Cloud services.

“AT&T’s cloud transition is a critical initiative for our business,” said Jon Summers, senior vice president of information technology, AT&T.

“We’ve worked closely with Oracle on some of our toughest technology challenges over the years, and we’re excited to renew this collaboration for another five years.”

Specifically, Oracle Cloud ERP will enable AT&T to remove processes, forming part of the company’s financial and supply chain transformation.

In addition, AT&T will use Oracle Cloud CX, to engage customers with personalised content to help improve their overall experience.

At the same time, OCI services will support AT&T’s IT modernisation and data centre consolidation and AT&T will also certify Oracle’s cloud solutions and Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer X9M.

“AT&T is continually reinventing itself to better connect people and businesses, and we’re proud to extend our partnership to support that connectivity,” said Jonathan Tikochinsky, executive vice president, strategic clients group, Oracle.

“By using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Fusion Applications, AT&T is able to continue scaling globally and adapting to the evolving telecommunications market.”

Natalie Bannerman
