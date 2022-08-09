Colt optimises low latency routes between Singapore and Sydney

The optimisation strengthens Colt’s low-latency network and proposition in the region, providing faster connectivity that meets high-frequency trading *HFT) needs of financial organisations, brokers, investment funds and banks.

Arthur Rank, Global Director for capital markets solutions said: “We are continuing to invest heavily in upgrading our ultra-low latency infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific and around the world.

“The SGX-ASX route is particularly important for derivative and FX players in the region. We will continue to push the envelope to bring the fastest connectivity speeds in a competitive market.”

“Fast connectivity is critical for enabling capital market firms of all kinds to execute trading strategies faster.

“Our highly secure ultra-low latency network services are used by the most demanding buy-side and sell-side firms in key liquidity hubs globally, including Tier 1 financial institutions. We are committed to helping them thrive in the Asia-Pacific.”

The low latency route follows upgrades and additions to Colt’s other low latency routes, including those between the SET, HKEX and SGX., between JPX and HKEX as well as new services connecting to markets in South Korea and Taiwan.

This, Colt says, is an addition to other markets across Asia, Europe and the US.