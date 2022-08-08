TalkTalk strikes deal for SSE Phone & Broadband

Upon completion of the deal, all SSE customers and its team will transfer over to TalkTalk in the coming months.

In 2020, SSE was acquired by Bristol-based OVO Energy as part of its acquisition of SSE Energy Services from SSE plc.

A TalkTalk spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be welcoming SSE Phone & Broadband customers and team to TalkTalk this Autumn.

“As the country’s only scale affordable provider, we look forward to providing our high-quality service at the best possible value.”

In a statement, OVO said it had given TalkTalk permission to operate under the SSE brand until April 2023 in order to support a smooth transition to TalkTalk.

In recent months, Virgin Media O2 has been linked with a deal to acquire TalkTalk and this deal will certainly boost its value to any potential buyers.

That potential deal was valued at around £3 billion.

For OVO, the sale will allow it to focus on its core utilities business, and the firm says it has ambitions to become net zero at some point in the future.