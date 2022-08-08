BT and Nokia combine four channels of spectrum for 5G SA

The breakthrough allows for the “next phase” of 5G on its EE mobile network, delivering a better overall experience for its customers.

“As we migrate to a 5G standalone core network, this technology milestone is vital to giving our customers the best experience” commented Greg McCall, managing director of service platforms at BT.

“Our trial with Nokia is another demonstration of building the most advanced network for our customers. 5G Standalone, coupled with edge compute, will unlock new opportunities for customers looking to develop new services.

“Furthermore, this technology showcases what’s possible for devices in the future in terms of supporting carrier aggregation, which is an important part of customer experience,” McCall added.

BT’s Networks team has combined four low-band and mid-band radio channels using Nokia’s 5G RAN technology in EE’s live network spectrum.

The trial was done in two stages and was first performed in BT’s Radio Lab in Bristol and then moved outdoors onto a radio mast at BT’s Adastral Park in Suffolk. This is where the team achieved 4CC on 5G SA radiating in EE’s regular radio spectrum.

Mark Atkinson, SVP for Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia said: “We are once again delighted to be deepening our partnership with BT, supporting them with our industry-leading Carrier Aggregation technology for this trial.

“Nokia and BT have a long history in investing in cutting-edge technologies and this trial is another example of what our companies can achieve together.”