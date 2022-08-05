Orange Egypt pick Nokia for network modernisation

Nokia will enhancements the SDM network through a complete modernisation of the solution with that includes upgraded hardware and ongoing software releases. The upgraded system will enable Orange Egypt customers to improved reliability and security, as well as enhanced operational efficiency for Orange Egypt.

"The modernized, industry-leading Nokia SDM solution will help us better address the evolving needs of our customers," said Ayman Amiri, chief technology officer at Orange Egypt.

"Building on our existing experience leveraging Nokia’s SDM solution, we are looking forward to leveraging these upgrades as we consolidate our customer base across different technologies and move towards 5G.”

Nokia’s SDM solution is 3GPP-compliant and includes Nokia Registers – Home Subscriber Server, Home Location Register and Network Directory Server (One-NDS), plus 5G’s Unified Data Management and Authorization Server Function. The new upgraded system lays the foundation for 5G services.

“Our SDM solution is helping service providers across the world to cost-effectively manage data across several applications," said Adel Hani, head of Orange MENA customer business team at Nokia.

"We are thrilled that Orange Egypt will modernise Nokia’s already-deployed SDM to gain newer efficiencies and capabilities. The extension of this deal is a reflection of our strong and enduring relationship with Orange Egypt.”

Nokia’s SDM solution is deployed over three geographical sites and serves around 33 million mobile and fixed Orange Egypt subscribers. This includes subscribers of 2G, 3G, 4G, fixed services, data and voice, IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) services.