Deutsche Telekom to run all Tele2’s international voice traffic

The German company’s Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier (DTGC) will use its voice aggregation solution United Voice, and a customised fraud protection package.

DTGC’s VP of voice and mobile solutions, Nicholas Nikrouyan (pictured), said: “By teaming up and combining our strengths we will be able to deliver synergies to Tele2 and provide our high-quality voice and security solutions to the company’s strong customer base in Sweden and the Baltics.”

Stockholm-based Tele2 operates in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It also has a 25% stake in T-Mobile Netherlands, after it merged its local operations with those of Deutsche Telekom three years ago.

Tele2’s director of wholesale, Michail Musatov, said: “With Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, we have selected a leading global voice operator who fulfils all our requirements in the best possible way to manage our international voice business.”

Nikrouyan said: “Our relationship with Tele2 has a long and successful history, and this partnership will further extend our value proposition to the group, while enhancing their customer experience.”

Musatov added: “We are looking forward to a long-term trustful partnership where we will also work jointly on new innovative market opportunities going forward.”