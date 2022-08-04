Deutsche Telekom to run all Tele2’s international voice traffic
Deutsche Telekom has won the contract to be the exclusive gateway for all of Tele2’s incoming and outgoing international voice traffic.
The German company’s Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier (DTGC) will use its voice aggregation solution United Voice, and a customised fraud protection package.
DTGC’s VP of voice and mobile solutions, Nicholas Nikrouyan (pictured), said: “By teaming up and combining our strengths we will be able to deliver synergies to Tele2 and provide our high-quality voice and security solutions to the company’s strong customer base in Sweden and the Baltics.”
Stockholm-based Tele2 operates in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It also has a 25% stake in T-Mobile Netherlands, after it merged its local operations with those of Deutsche Telekom three years ago.
Tele2’s director of wholesale, Michail Musatov, said: “With Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, we have selected a leading global voice operator who fulfils all our requirements in the best possible way to manage our international voice business.”
Nikrouyan said: “Our relationship with Tele2 has a long and successful history, and this partnership will further extend our value proposition to the group, while enhancing their customer experience.”
Musatov added: “We are looking forward to a long-term trustful partnership where we will also work jointly on new innovative market opportunities going forward.”