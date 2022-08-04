Globe, Eastern Communications, InfiniVAN kickstart $150m subsea cable project

The Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN), a joint project among the three companies valued at approximately $150 million, aims to improve both mobile and broadband connectivity and deliver fibre to previously underserved areas across the country.

“We persevered and we’re now almost there. This is the start of the cable laying. This is really exciting, it’s such a beautiful milestone. May we always keep the connections strong,” said Arlene Jallorina, vice president of strategic infrastructure investments at Globe Business, Enterprise Group.

“We know there may be other challenges along the way. We hope we’ll be able to work through them quickly and very much solidly as a group. We are doing this so that our customers will get equitable access to connectivity, wherever they may be in the country."

The start of the project was marked with a launch ceremony at Subic Bay in Zambales, in which the cable laying ship, Cable Infinity, begun its journey. The event was attended by executives from Globe, Eastern Communications, InfiniVAN, as well as Japanese vendor partner Kokusai Cable Ship Co. Ltd. (KCS).

“What we are doing is not just for Globe, Eastern, or InfiniVAN but for the Filipino people. Providing equitable access to mobile and internet connection in all parts of the country has been our dream, and through this cooperation, we are finally at the cusp of realizing this goal,” Vince Tempongko, co-coordinator at Eastern Communications.

“We are very much hopeful that this project can be the answer that will open doors to great outcomes, solve the many challenges we are facing and be bigger than it already is,” added Aileen Regio, co-coordinator at Eastern Communications.

Cable Infinity will ferry the fibre for PDSCN, which spans roughly 2,500km or approximately the same distance between Manila and Singapore. It will be land at points across the country, including Sorsogon, Masbate, Marinduque, Camiguin, Siargao, Boracay, and Zamboanga, laying the PDSCN in 24 segments over the next 9 months.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their perseverance, professionalism, experience and patience, we were able to get through all the challenges. And now we are finally starting this project to bring much needed connectivity all over the country,” said Alberto Espedido, chief technology officer at InfiniVAN.

The first segments of PDSCN are due to be completed by April 2023.