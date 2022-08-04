Hiya and Pepephone partner on spam and fraud protection

Through the collaboration, Hiya’s call protection service will be integrated into Pepephone’s mobile app Pepeescudo, enabling customers to protect themselves from nuisance calls by identifying spam calls and blocking possible fraud calls.

“Pepephone is leading the way in Spain to reinvent the voice experience and deliver principled value to their customers,” said Kush Parikh, president at Hiya.

“Their principles and ours are very much aligned to modernise and improve mobile customers’ experience by clearly labelling nuisance calls and allowing their customers to block fraud calls before they even happen. We’re excited to add our first carrier partner in Spain and bring our advanced technology to the people who need it.”

The Pepeescudo app uses an analytic engine, developed by Hiya, to monitor calls in real-time and evaluate if they are spam or fraud. Incoming calls identified as potential scam or fraud are identified on a phone’s call display as Suspected Spam or Suspected Fraud.

Hiya’s call protection service is powered by self-learning AI models and is integrated directly into wireless networks and smartphone devices across the globe.

“The launch of Pepeescudo is, as our 7th principle dictates, another step towards liberating our clients and other users of unwanted commercial calls. It is part of what we are all about,” said Héctor Cabrejas, CVM & eCare senior specialist at Pepephone.

“Identifying spam and fraud calls before our customers answer and providing them the choice to block nuisance calls is something we owe to our customers in order to live up to those principles.”

According to Hiya’s 2022 State of the Call Report, Spain received over 8.9 billion or an average of 20 spam and fraud calls per person per month last year.