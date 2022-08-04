Amdocs enhances Vodafone Germany partnership

The cooperation follows a 2019 agreement through which Vodafone Germany established a modern cloud-native technology architecture based on a scalable, agile delivery model.

Under the expanded deal, teams from both organisations will implement and operate a new digital stack, unifying and consolidation technology across Vodafone Germany’s different lines of business.

“Our digital transformation is building momentum, as we embrace cutting-edge technologies and methodologies in order to future-proof our operations and provide our customers with a world-class, unified experience,” said Ralf Hellebrand, programme director of technology at Vodafone Germany.

“Reaching the production stage with our first live customers following our initial transformation programme with Amdocs is a significant milestone, and we’re excited to be deepening our collaboration”

The partnership will embrace a DevOps approach and will introduce a fully automated continuous integration/continuous deployment pipeline which will allow daily deployments in line with a fully scaled agile framework operating model.

“We’re delighted to be strengthening and expanding our collaboration with Vodafone Germany as we deliver tangible value on their journey to seamless customer experiences,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs.

“This agreement exemplifies how we are delivering value to our customers as they innovate around new and exciting connectivity services.”