Ooredoo starts new Oman data centres, to be linked to 2Africa

The data centres, in the three coastal cities of Barka, Salalah and Sohar, follow the launch last year of its first, in Muscat. The Salalah and Barka sites will also provide landing facilities for the 2Africa cable.

Ahmed Abdullah Al Abri, CTIO of Ooredoo Oman, said: “Our state-of-the-art data centres mark our progress towards achieving the objectives of Oman’s Vision 2040. Each site forms the cornerstone of the modern infrastructure required to meet the requirements of a rapidly-growing digitally-enabled society and the demand for hosting and digital data processing.”

Each of the three new data centres will be rated as Tier 3 and have a capacity of more than 500 racks.

The Muscat centre is also a Tier 3 data centre with a power capacity of 2.5MW and guaranteeing availability of 99.982%. It provides a local solution for hosting and data processing for both Ooredoo and data2cloud.

The 45,00km long 2Africa cable will connect 33 countries in Africa, Asia and Europe. It has already landed in Djibouti and Genoa (pictured)

Ooredoo expects to finish construction of its three new data centres by the end of August 2023.