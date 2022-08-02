Macquarie acquires minority stake in VIRTUS

The deal was announced by ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) which owns the UK-based data centre firm and Macquarie.

STT DC acquired 49% of Virtus in June 2015 before making the company a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2017.

Nathan Luckey, a senior managing director within Macquarie Asset Management’s real assets team said: “While London’s data centre market is expected to continue seeing increased absorption levels, driven by strong demand for hyperscalers, we believe Europe – including core markets such as Germany and France – will present sizeable growth opportunities over the next decade.”

“We are delighted to partner with ST Telemedia Global Data Centres to help scale VIRTUS’ operations, providing mission critical services that are central to the digital economy.

“Through our long-term investment, we intend to further strengthen VIRTUS’ focus on sustainability by backing further investment in its technology and enhancing the lifecycle management of its equipment.”

VIRTUS provides colocation and cloud connectivity services to blue-chip clients, including global technology companies and enterprise clients.

Its portfolio comprises 11 data centre facilities in Greater London with a combined capacity of over 180MW and an initial 100MW pipeline of projects under consideration in prime locations across the UK and Europe.

Bruno Lopez, President and Group CEO at ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, said: “We are pleased to have propelled VIRTUS’ growth journey over the past seven years which has seen their platform grow into the UK’s leading hyperscale data centre provider today.

“Our commitment has demonstrated the value of developing high-quality data centres in strategic locations. With Macquarie’s partnership, we look forward to building on this strong momentum, accelerating VIRTUS’ growth strategy and expanding our services to customers across Europe.”