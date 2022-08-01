Meta to grow its Sarpy County data centre once again

The company first broke ground on the campus in 2017 before opening its first data centre in 2019. The facility grew in 2021 and crossed into Springfield.

In a statement, Meta said: In the past five years we’ve made Sarpy County our home, and the good news is that we are expanding again.

“Today, we are announcing a new building in Springfield to make our Sarpy Data Center a nine-building, four million-square-foot campus.”

So far, Meta has provided grants and other support totalling more than US$2.5 million to the community of Sarpy County. This was done through partnerships with schools, nonprofits and the business community.

“Our focus remains on STEM education, projects that connect communities online and off, and economic development that helps the community grow,” it added.

Meta added that the facility will be supported by 100% renewable energy which is made possible by investments in wind energy and a wind farm in Dixon County.

The company reached net zero emissions for its operations in 2020 and adds that it is committed to achieving net zero and water positivity by 2030.