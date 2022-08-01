PLDT activates Philippines link segment of Jupiter subsea cable

"The PLDT Group takes pride in leading our nation's digital advancement, made possible through dynamic synergies with government and private sector partners," said Alfredo S. Panlilio, president and CEO of PLDT.

Jupiter is the Philippines' latest direct link from the US and Japan and once fully operational will boost the country's international data capacity and digital infrastructure to support the economic growth of the country.

The segment launch was attended by some of the country's biggest enterprises as well as key government officials and diplomatic partners.

"This milestone immensely strengthens our thrust in helping us position the Philippines as the next hyperscaler hub of Asia-Pacific and enriching the country's Hyperscale Ecosystem," said Jojo G. Gendrano, first vice president and head of enterprise business group at PLDT.

Jupiter spans 14,000km system that connects the Philippines directly from PLDT's cable landing station in Daet, Camarines Norte to Japan and the US West Coast. The system will also triple PLDT's international capacity to about 6Tbps.

This is tandem with a strong investment ecosystem, robust ICT capabilities, and available local data centre infrastructure, Jupiter is expected to bolster the Philippines as an attractive location for global hyperscalers and position it a global data hub in Asia-Pacific.

"It will also enable us to increase international capacity into our data centres — now a major component of the country's digital ecosystem — and enhance the attractiveness of the country as an investment destination," added Gendrano.

"Our network of VITRO data centres, with our newest to be built in Sta. Rosa, readies the country to service and drive this rising industry."

Jupiter joins PLDT other 16 international subsea cable networks two more in the works, these are Asia Direct Cable (ADC) and the Apricot cable system, which are due to be completed over the next two years.