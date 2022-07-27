Tele2 the big winner in Estonia’s latest spectrum auction

Estonia’s Tele2 has won its third 5G frequency licence in the country’s latest spectrum auction.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA), Estonia’s regulator announced that Tele2 has made the highest bid, which totalled €1.5 million

The operator will now be able to deploy network services in the 3500MHz band, allowing it to make the technology accessible to more customers.

Tele2 has been investing in its 5G network for the past few years and the service is already used in the Tallinn region.

Chris Robbins, head of Tele2 Estonia said: "We started offering 5G about three months ago and we will continue with it, there is still a lot of work to be done to develop the network.

“However, it is very good that all three operators will start offering 5G networks across Estonia over time."

The first frequency permit auction was won on May 27 by Elisa Estonia, making the highest bid in the amount of €7.2 million and the second on 15 July by Telia Estonia, which offered €8.5 million for the permit.

A total of four telecommunications companies participated in the competition, the regulator said in a statement released yesterday.

"The competition received a somewhat unexpectedly fast final solution, but we congratulate all the winners of the auctions," said Kristi Talving, director general of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority.

"The winner of the third 5G permit was revealed on the first day of the auction. In the first round, only Tele2 Eesti AS submitted an offer and no additional tenders were submitted in the second round.”