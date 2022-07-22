Infovista launches Open RAN planning support

The launch of version 7.7 of Planet will allow operators looking to deploy Open RAN to model their network deployment to identify the “optimal topology”.

Planet 7.7 also introduces the ability for operators to model end-to-end latency throughout the network.

Regis Lerbour, VP of product and R&D, RAN engineering of Infovista said: “Planning and deploying a 3G or 4G network was relatively straightforward compared to the complexity of 5G and operators need architectural flexibility so they can make the most of their existing and new RAN investments.

“Whether it is a greenfield Open RAN deployment, or mixed network with Open RAN and traditional RAN working together to deliver nationwide coverage, operators need to have confidence that their network will deliver the optimal return on investment.

Plane 7.7 also includes upgrades to support the latest network equipment vendor software versions in its Call Analytics Module

Improving modelling precision in RAN planning and design optimisation can drive significant CAPEX savings for mobile operators by either increasing RAN capacity or deferring investment in additional spectrum and radio equipment, Infovista says.

An independent report by analyst firm Mobile Experts indicated that accurate RAN planning can save around US$2 billion over a 10-year period through a reduction in the number of base stations and small cells deployed.