Verizon Business, VIT reach agreement for private 5G network

VIT is a privately held terminal operating company that is owned by the Virginia Port Authority, which is an agency of the state of Virginia.

VIT is one of the most advanced container terminal operators in the world and will use the network to explore the use of autonomous over-the-road trucks for accessing the terminal to drop-off and pick-up shipping containers.

“Seaports provide some of the best possible examples of the power of private 5G, with uses spanning autonomous vehicles, connected heavy equipment, and secure, real-time tracking and logistics, among many others,” said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Business.

“That’s why On Site 5G is ideal for innovative partners like Virginia International Terminals. It puts a wide range of 5G capabilities on offer, from data-intensive, high-bandwidth industrial needs to secure, reliable broadband for everyday business.”

The deal is Verizon Business’ second with a major international port and is the first with a US-based terminal.

VIT recently received a US Department of Transportation grant to create a proof of concept for autonomous over-the-road trucks.

This will bring together experts from industry and academia to come up with solutions for critical logistics chain.

Private 5G is a critical component for the solution.