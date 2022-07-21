Microsoft expands Infobip messaging partnership

Infobip’s SMS and WhatsApp services will be available through Microsoft Dynamics 365 sales and Microsoft Dynamics 365 marketing.

The integration will help businesses communicate with customers over their preferred sales channel to improve the overall customer experience and boost sales.

Veselin Vuković, VP of strategic partnership at Infobip, said: “The evolution of our collaboration with Microsoft demonstrates our commitment to ensure businesses can communicate with their customers using their preferred channel.

“Our network delivered 200 billion messages last year and is connected to 65% of the world’s mobile devices via 700 global telecom partners.

“We’re delighted to be a Microsoft partner and our new integration will make it easier for customers to make use of our global reach and rich channel mix.”

The company adds that its customers increasingly want to message a business rather than call them. Infobip says it has responded to this in order to build personalized customer communication campaigns using text messages.

The latest announcement follows on from Infobip’s deployment of its CPaaS on Microsoft Azure last year, adding its omnichannel capabilities to Microsoft platforms.

Infobip has also integrated its WhatsApp channel with Microsoft Dynamics 365 marketing, ensuring that its marketing teams in enterprise companies can interact directly with customers.