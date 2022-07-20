Verizon signs $400m network modernisation contract with the FBI

The EIS task order includes 24/7 direct access to Verizon’s IT development team to address critical problems or discuss potential system enhancements.

This will subsequently allow the FBI to support a wide range of applications such as cloud computing, video and imaging transmissions and data applications that drive demand for dynamic bandwidth capacity.

“We understand the critical nature of the work we will do with the FBI to improve network availability, enhance operational efficiency, use tailored approaches to meet individual division needs, and help modernise technology,” said Maggie Hallbach, SVP for the public sector at Verizon.

“Building on nearly 20 years of partnership with the Bureau, this next phase will provide stable solutions and a modern network that is faster, more scalable and secure that will help the FBI achieve its mission.”

Verizon’s public sector team will integrate mission-critical technologies and processes within the FBI’s existing IT infrastructure to meet its service requirements.

It will also help to ensure maximum network availability and the continuity of services at key FBI locations.

The FBI will benefit from faster speeds with low latency, allowing the move to wireless connections for faster deployment at key locations.

The EIS will also offer support for high-speed connectivity for FBI agents working in the field.