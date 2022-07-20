DigitalBridge names Tae Ahn as head of Asia capital formation

Based in Singapore, and effective immediately, Ahn will work with DigitalBridge’s existing team leading on capital formation, co-investment and client relationship management across Asia-Pacific.

“We are pleased to welcome Tae to DigitalBridge, expanding our Asia-Pacific presence and further supporting our investment team with capital formation capabilities,” said Kevin Smithen, chief commercial and strategy officer of DigitalBridge.

“Tae’s extensive fundraising and co-investment background focused heavily on the Asian markets will benefit our Asian LPs as we continue to extend our regional presence and network of partners across Asia-Pacific and grow our presence in digital infrastructure at a global level.”

Ahn enters the role with more than 15 years of capital formation and business development experience in finance as well as expertise in Asian markets.

Before joining DigitalBridge, he served as senior client relationship manager and head of Korea at global private markets firm, Partners Group where he was responsible for the company's overall business activities in Korea and led fundraising, client relationship management and deal sourcing.

During his seven-year tenure, Ahn led fundraising, client relationship management and deal sourcing for the firm.

“I have long admired DigitalBridge’s investment thesis within the digital infrastructure landscape, and I am excited to contribute to its continued growth and success across the Asia-Pacific market,” said Ahn.

“I look forward to working closely with the entire investment team to enhance business development efforts while leveraging my experience and insights to cultivate relationships and promote global investments.”

Prior to joining Partners Group, Ahn led fundraising at ING Investment Management Korea and H&Q Korea Partners Holdings. Earlier in his career, he worked in Debt Capital Markets at Credit Suisse HK and in the investment banking division at JP Morgan in New York.