Aruba to open 30MW of data centres in Rome in early 2023

Aruba, based in Bergamo, close to Milan, says its IT4 hyper cloud data centre (pictured) will sit in a 74,000 sq m site in the east of Rome and comprise five data centres of 6MW each.

Alessandro Bruschini, head of infrastructure at Aruba, said: “The hyper cloud data centre will work in close synergy with the entire Aruba data centre network and help expand our presence and enhance our connectivity in key European regions.”

Aruba’s has data centres in Italy, the Czech Republic, the UK, France, Germany and Poland. The Rome data centre campus will have 100Gbps backbone links to major neutral access points.

“Tapping into the latest technologies to improve sustainability is a priority for the entire data centre industry,” said Bruschini. “The work on our new hub in Rome is helping guide this priority, further consolidating us as one of the top European providers of enterprise-grade IT services as well as an operator of the most modern and environmentally friendly data centre network in Italy.”

The company said the campus “will be entirely environmentally friendly, thanks to the use of energy produced from 100% renewable sources”. It will use on-site photovoltaic systems and efficiency-optimised cooling.

Once completed, the data centre will join the ranks of Aruba’s network, which includes its flagship campus in Ponte San Pietro, Bergamo, plus two other Italian data centres in Arezzo, one in Ktiš in the Czech Republic, and partner facilities across the UK, Germany, France, the Czech Republic and Poland.