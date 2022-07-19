PCCW Global’s Console Connect in deal with HGC associate BDx

Intriguingly, Console Connect is a brand of Hong Kong-based carrier PCCW Global, while BDx is owned by I Squared Capital (ISQ), the US investor that owns rival Hong Kong carrier HGC Global Communications.

Sujit Panda (pictured), CTIO for BDx, said: “Console Connect’s strategically placed points of presence in our Hong Kong data centre facilities provide an optimal environment for connectivity that allows enterprises to reach a broader audience while accelerating cloud deployments.”

BDx said customers of its data centres can now access a growing range of on-demand services via the Console Connect digital platform, extending global network reach to over 850 data centres in 50 countries.

Console Connect said its high-performance network offers Asia-Pacific customers instant, fast and secure connectivity between more than 80 data centres across 12 markets.

The platform allows businesses to flex bandwidth on demand between key markets, such as Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore to expand their cloud capabilities.

Panda said: “The robust Console Connect ecosystem provides valuable interconnect services that enable our customers with accelerated digital transformation.”

The platform supports cloud connectivity requirements of enterprise customers by allowing them to quote, order, deliver and manage direct network connections to cloud platforms, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud.

ISQ paid $1.9 billion at the end of 2017 to acquire HGC Global Communications from previous parent, CK Hutchison. Martijn Blanken, now CEO of ISQ-owned European carrier Exa Infrastructure, was an advisor to ISQ on BDx, he told Capacity last year.