inq. signs licensing agreement with Enea

Enea Edge is an open virtualisation and management platform for edge devices such as white box uCPEs.

It offers a minimum footprint and focuses on maximum performance, working around networking and edge applications.

Andile Ngcaba, executive chairman of inq. said: "Enea Edge IP is extremely strategic for inq. We have been working steadily towards being a global edge leader and have embarked on having edge as part of our core strategy.

“While inq. has been mainly focusing on edge applications such as AI, SDN, NFV and IoT, with the IP licenced from Enea inq. will now be able to enter the edge orchestration space."

Inq. says this will now position it as an Edge technology company with full stack ownership from devices, hypervisors to edge orchestration and applications.

It has worked closely with Enea over the last two years and previously used Enea Edge as the virtualisation and management software foundation for the inq. universal CPE platform.

The licensing agreement will allow inq. to build its roadmap, which can also be offered to other users of Enea Edge.