PFN and 123NET invest in fibre in Michigan

This multi-million-dollar project is privately funded and the network will span roughly 130 miles meeting the need for middle-mile capacity in Michigan.

"This additional 130-mile Bay City to Southfield route creates easy and affordable connection opportunities for municipalities and businesses in that region that want the benefits offered by advanced fibre service," said Dan Irvin, president and CEO at 123NET.

"We're pleased to develop this network with partners like PFN who share our commitment to Michigan's overall connectivity and to providing exceptional service to each customer along the way."

The new route will be built along the I-75 corridor delivering connectivity into communities including, Southfield, Beverly Hills, Birmingham, Bloomfield, Pontiac, Waterford, Clarkston, Davisburg, Holly, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Flint, Clio, Birch Run, Bridgeport, Saginaw and Bay City.

It will also provide connectivity between South East Michigan and the Upper Peninsula, into Wisconsin and Minnesota.

"Partnering with 123NET offers a win-win for both companies and perhaps more importantly for the businesses and consumers in the state," said Scott Randall, general manager of Peninsula Fiber Network.

"We hope this joint investment is the first of many between our companies, as we work to increase broadband capacity and available broadband service in the State of Michigan."

Construction of the network is already underway and is due to be completed in phases over 18 months.

"Michigan's economic development runs on high-speed fibre broadband lines," added Senator Ken Horn, Michigan's 32nd Senate District; chair of the Senate Economic and Small Business Development Committee.

"This joint broadband investment adds undisputed value to our region as we look to attract businesses and employees. PFN's and 123NET's middle mile investment is a welcome addition to our region and a positive point of collaboration with our neighbouring counties."