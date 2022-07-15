Oracle launches sovereign cloud regions across Europe

According to Scott Twaddle, vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Product and Industries, the news comes as a growing number of companies and governments increasingly move mission critical workloads to cloud, which requires greater protection of sensitive data in public clouds that especially those across national borders and jurisdictions.

With Oracle’s sovereign cloud regions for the EU, we bring our clients the ability to host sensitive data and applications in a public cloud that is both within the EU and designed to facilitate customer compliance with EU data privacy and sovereignty regulations.” - Andrea Cesarini, Accenture Oracle business group lead.

As a result, countries and jurisdictions increasingly demand that data remain within their borders, while organisations want more transparency and control over how and where their data is stored, handled, and secured.

In response, Oracle is deploying new OCI sovereign cloud regions to host data and applications that are sensitive, regulated, or of strategic regional importance.

"The announcement of the opening of the EU Oracle Cloud regions in Germany and Spain is great news for our customers who will be able to benefit from the breadth of Oracle Cloud services within a European operating model," added Yannick Tricaud, head of southern Europe, Atos.

The first two sovereign cloud regions will be in Germany and Spain, with operations and support restricted to EU residents and specific EU legal entities.

The sovereign cloud regions will be logically and physically separate from the existing public OCI Regions in the EU in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Paris, Marseille, Milan, and Stockholm.

"With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s offerings now in the EU, our options for storing data in a compliant manner could be expanded. As a public sector enterprise within the European Union, the capabilities and features of Oracle’s sovereign cloud regions for the EU could, under the right conditions, be a useful alternative for our organisation,” Richard Wiersema, director of operations, DICTU.

Oracle plans to migrate customers using Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications within the existing EU Restricted Access cloud service to the new OCI sovereign cloud regions.

These new sovereign cloud regions will also operate under a strict set of policies and governance for data residency, security, privacy, and compliance.

“Having cloud services with data centres that are located in the EU, and operated, updated and supported by EU residents, while maintaining isolation from non-EU cloud regions is an important part of our Cloud adoption," said Jarkko Levasma, government CIO, director general ministry of finance of Finland.

"This will open up possibilities to adopt Infrastructure, Platform and Software as a service in Finland for the government.”