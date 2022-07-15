Vodafone Spain and Kyndryl unleash hybrid multicloud

The agreement builds on the existing relationship between Kyndryl and Vodafone Business and will enable both companies to offer services and technologies that support organisations in their digitisation journeys using cloud infrastructure.

Together, Vodafone and Kyndryl will provide users with technological expertise and advanced capabilities, which can be tailored to the needs of each organisation. The offering will be powered by 700 professionals in cloud technologies from both companies working as a single team, using agile methodologies.

"We are convinced that this agreement will allow companies to consolidate their digital transformation process thanks to the best ecosystem of cloud computing, IoT and 5G services that we make available to them, which is key in a context in which technological changes are occurring at great speed," said Daniel Jiménez, director of Vodafone Business.

The suite of services offered encompasses the entire cloud digitisation process. It begins with advice on cloud adoption, how to undertake the transformation and how to take advantage of its benefits.

Next is the design, implementation and configuration of the new multi-cloud infrastructure, as well as the migration of the current infrastructure and applications to the new environments.

It ends with distributed cloud environments being monitored, managed and maintained across different platforms, providers, locations and services.

"This agreement with Vodafone will allow companies to establish a complete strategy for their hybrid multicloud journey," added Luis Roca, president of Kyndryl Spain and Portugal.

"Thanks to this strategic alliance, our customers can benefit from the service of two market-leading companies that are the best in their respective fields: on the one hand, they gain access to Vodafone's strengths in IoT, 5G and edge computing and, on the other hand, they benefit from Kyndryl's expertise in multi-cloud and hosted infrastructure."

Through this collaboration, Vodafone and Kyndryl will jointly provide collaborative tools and advanced corporate connectivity, private cloud and 5G services, while their extensive experience and capabilities will help companies build, migrate and operate infrastructures based on a hybrid multicloud model.