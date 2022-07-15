Verizon expands 5G Ultra-Wideband to one million users in Georgia

The operator says its customers can now access download speeds up to 10 times faster than median 4G LTE speeds.

Additional coverage services are available in the cities of Loganville, Lawrenceville, Kennasaw, McDonough, Hiram and Milton GA.

The service will also cover portions of southwestern Forsyth County, south-eastern Fulton County, north Fulton County, western Clayton County, south-eastern Cherokee County and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The additional customers have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband service 18 months earlier than projected as a result of agreements with satellite providers to clear C-band spectrum, which Verizon recently purchased at an auction.

The operator adds that it plans to deliver 5G Ultra-Wideband to 175 million PoPs in the US by the end of the year and will cover 250 million PoPs by the end of 2024.

Verizon adds that it is expanding its wireless home and business internet services, with home internet plans starting at US$25 per month.