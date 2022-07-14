Juniper to accelerate Oil India’s energy digital transformation

Oil India looks to reach its sustainability goals while accelerating its digital transformation journey that will, in turn, contribute to India’s energy independence.

As a result of the partnership, Oil India will be able to automate key business and operational processes, increasing its business agility and creating a more seamless experience for its customers.

Sajan Paul, managing director and country manager for India at SAARC Juniper Networks said: With an experience-first network, Oil India can streamline business operations in pursuit of delivering improved digital experiences for its employees and customers.

“We look forward to building a strong foundation that will offer exceptional business value and unprecedented levels of business and network performance in India’s oil industry.”

India’s energy consumption continues to rise, particularly as businesses continue to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

For that reason, the government recently announced its goal to transform India into an energy independent nation by 2047.

Juniper’s QFX520 Series Switches were deployed in data centres at Oil India’s headquarters in Duliajan, Assam as part of the agreement.

Oil India says it now has a highly resilient and scalable network that will support its digital transformation journey and help to make energy more sustainable, available and affordable.