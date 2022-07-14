Arelion partners Switch on Atlanta metro network expansion

The new PoP is located at Switch's data centre facility at its Keep Campus in Lithia Springs, Georgia and through the expansion customers have greater access to Arelion's Internet Backbone, AS1299 as well as the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises.

"The expansion is in response to the need and demand for high-capacity bandwidth in the region," said Art Kazmierczak, director of business and network development, Arelion.

"Our continued investment helps further establish the Atlanta metro area as one of the top connectivity hubs in the country. Specifically, the hyperscale campus expansions in Douglas County and Lithia Springs help relieve some of the strain on the legacy carrier hotels in the area without compromising performance speed, connectivity diversity or bandwidth capabilities."

Specifically, the project saw Arelion build a new long-haul route connecting Switch's campus in Lithia Springs to Ashburn and Dallas networks via Chattanooga as well as connecting it to the new Atlanta metro expansion.

The addition of these new metro investments adds connection diversity to Arelion's existing connectivity into downtown Atlanta. These include routes from Ashburn, Virgina via Charlotte, North Carolina and from Tampa, Houston and Chicago via Nashville.

"Having Arelion join our exascale data centre ecosystem in Atlanta allows us additional options to provide our customers with the high quality, low latency and diverse network services they demand," said Scott Gutierrez, senior vice president of connectivity, Switch.

These investments have been made to meet the growing demand for high-capacity bandwidth in the region. Douglas County has seen rapid data centre investment in recent years, with over $4 billion spent since 2015. Arelion's investment support the region as a growing data centre hub.