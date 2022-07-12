Kenya Power to offer fibre broadband in competition with Safaricom

The company’s acting managing director, Geoffrey Muli (pictured), said the service before the end of the current financial year, which means by June 2023.

“Our plan is to launch our Lit Fibre business in the course of this financial year,” said Muli, according to local media.

Kenya Power already has 7,000km of fibres on its power distribution network, used to provide dark fibre services to internet service providers (ISPs). Safaricom, part of the Vodafone/Vodacom group, has a 37% share of the fixed internet business. Other ISPs in the market, which also use Kenya Power fibre, are Wananchi, with a reported 28%, and Jamii Telecoms.

According to local reports, Kenya Power sells electricity to over 8 million customers.