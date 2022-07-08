Quinbrook launches $2.5bn data storage project in Brisbane

The company, which is a specialist investment manager focused on the new infrastructure needed for energy transition, unveiled its plans for the ‘Supernode’ project that will host one of the largest battery storage installations in Australia.

The site is located adjacent to the South Pine substation in Brendale and will offer power supply access and redundancy with three separate high voltage transmission connections supporting mission critical data centre operations.

The investment firm says the site is 30 hectares and was recently obtained both Foreign Investment Review Board and local planning permissions from Moreton Bay Regional Council to deliver four hyper-scale data centres.

These facilities will connect directly to the South Pine substation and will offer a combined 800MW of power supply capacity with three separate high voltage connections.

David Scaysbrook, Quinbrook’s co-founder and managing partner said: Supernode is the latest example of our strategy to make impactful and ‘hard to repeat’ investments that help decarbonise energy-intensive data centre operations using renewable power solutions.

“Brendale is a truly unique location in the Pacific region and is well-deserving of the ‘Supernode’ title.

“Brendale follows close on the heels of our recent investment in Texas creating a similar 800 MW green data centre campus at Temple, near Austin, the initial phase of which became operational last month.

The planned hyperscale investment will be around AU$2.5 billion when fully constructed.

It will enjoy the lowest latency communications connection into the Asia Pacific region from Australia’s east coast, via the South Pine substation, access to cheap and abundant renewable power from all grid-connected regions of Queensland.

“With Supernode we will help attract new digital industries to come and flourish here and prosper sustainably by using locally produced, low cost, carbon-free renewable power and excellent data connectivity,” Scaysbrook added.

“This is the critical communications infrastructure needed by progressive industry in this State and it represents a competitive advantage in achieving Net Zero operations at low cost that may become the envy of competing economies the world over."